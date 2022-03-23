Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Boston visit showcases ‘Brand Donegal’

Brand Donegal was showcased at the annual Boston Saint Patrick’s Day breakfast last Sunday.

With a long standing relationship and historical ties between Boston and Donegal the Boston trip led the way for a cultural and economic mission of Donegal County Council delegates and businesses.

Another focus of the visit was to highlight what Donegal offers in terms of US investment opportunities.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Jack Murray says connections between Donegal and Boston remain strong and collaborative:

Top Stories

strand road psni
News

Investigation continuing into damage to machinery on Buncrana Road

23 March 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

21,098 new cases of Covid 19

23 March 2022
St. Patrick's Day Breakfast Boston hosted by Sen. Nick Collins
Audio, News, Top Stories

Boston visit showcases ‘Brand Donegal’

23 March 2022
HSE logo
News

South Donegal CAMHS relocates

23 March 2022
