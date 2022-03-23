Boston visit showcases ‘Brand Donegal’

Brand Donegal was showcased at the annual Boston Saint Patrick’s Day breakfast last Sunday.

With a long standing relationship and historical ties between Boston and Donegal the Boston trip led the way for a cultural and economic mission of Donegal County Council delegates and businesses.

Another focus of the visit was to highlight what Donegal offers in terms of US investment opportunities.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Jack Murray says connections between Donegal and Boston remain strong and collaborative: