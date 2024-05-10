Two charged to court following Derry disturbance on Wednesday

A 31 year old man and a 25 year old woman have been charged following a disturbance at the Sackville Street area of Derry on Wednesday last.

They were arrested yesterday following a fight of up to 5 people in which a civilian and police officer were assaulted.

The man was charged with assault on police, resisting police, threats to kill, common assault, obstructing police, criminal damage, affray and disorderly behaviour.

While the woman was charged with criminal damage, common assault, affray and disorderly behaviour.

Both are due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court today.

A 28 year old man remains in police custody at this time in relation to the same investigation.