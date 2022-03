The HSE has announced the relocation of the South Donegal Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service.

The service was previously based at HSE Ardeskin House & Ard Nua in Donegal Town.

It can now be found at a purposely built new location, Level 2, Donegal Primary Care Centre, Drumlonagher, Donegal Town.

The CAMHS telephone number has also changed to: 074 98 98100

The HSE says CAMHS will endeavour to continue to provide optimum care to children and their families in South Donegal.