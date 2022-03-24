43 patients awaiting beds at LUH as expert warns of ‘dangerous’ ED overcrowding

There were 43 people awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, 26 of them on Emergency Department trolleys. The figure was down 11 on yesterday, and down 18 on Tuesday’s record figure of 18.

Today’s figures come as an infectious diseases expert says Irish Emergency Departments are “dangerously overcrowded”.

There were 1,425 patients with Covid in hospitals across the country at 8 am this morning, up from 1,395 from yesterday.

Latest figures for Letterkenny show 84 Covid patients, one of them in intensive care.

The high case numbers combined with staff absences have put huge pressure on the health service.

Professor Sam McConkey from the RCSI says it’s a significant problem……..