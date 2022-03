It’s survival Sunday in the National League for Donegal and Tyrone this weekend.

A win over Armagh would see Donegal retain their Division One status while Tyrone also need a victory in Kerry to fight off the drop.

In Division Two, Derry need to win at Meath and hope Galway can do them a favour if they are to gain promotion.

On this weeks League Preview, Oisin Kelly was joined by Match Analyst Martin McHugh and Irish News GAA writer Cahair O’Kane: