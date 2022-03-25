Issue of Gola Island water pipeline raised yet again

The issue of the Gola island pipeline has been raised yet again, after another close call this week.

It’s believed yet another boat struck the 100 metres of exposed water pipeline earlier this week.

Local Councillor Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says that the approval and materials required to sink the pipe have both been acquired by Donegal County Council for a number of months – but still, no action has been taken.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig claims that the lack of action in fixing the pipeline is demonstrative of the council’s attitude to the island community in Donegal…