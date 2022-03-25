Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Issue of Gola Island water pipeline raised yet again

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The issue of the Gola island pipeline has been raised yet again, after another close call this week.

It’s believed yet another boat struck the 100 metres of exposed water pipeline earlier this week.

Local Councillor Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says that the approval and materials required to sink the pipe have both been acquired by Donegal County Council for a number of months – but still, no action has been taken.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig claims that the lack of action in fixing the pipeline is demonstrative of the council’s attitude to the island community in Donegal…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

gola
Audio, News, Top Stories

Issue of Gola Island water pipeline raised yet again

25 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

25 March 2022
daffodil day
Audio, News, Top Stories

Daffodil day taking place today

25 March 2022
masks
Audio, News, Top Stories

It’s time to wear a mask in public again – WHO Covid expert

25 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

gola
Audio, News, Top Stories

Issue of Gola Island water pipeline raised yet again

25 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

25 March 2022
daffodil day
Audio, News, Top Stories

Daffodil day taking place today

25 March 2022
masks
Audio, News, Top Stories

It’s time to wear a mask in public again – WHO Covid expert

25 March 2022
fishing
News, Top Stories

Brexit mitigation scheme for coastal communities announced

25 March 2022
eileen flynn
Audio, News, Top Stories

We must be more mindful of language regarding disabled people – Senator Flynn

25 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube