Donegal beaches retain Blue flag status

85 beaches and nine marinas have been awarded Blue Flags for 2024.

It’s for meeting certain environmentally recognised standards – and looks at water quality, environmental issues, as well as beach management.

All of Donegal’s beaches have retained their blue flag for 2024.

Rathullan retained its Blue Marine Flag, but the Greencastle Marina was not awarded a Blue Marina Flag this year due to an application not being put forward as the result of construction work that was ongoing.

Meanwhile, four beaches in the county have retained their Green Coast Awards.