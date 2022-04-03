Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Golds for Joseph Gillespie, Riona Doherty & Ashley McArdle at National Indoor Championships

It was yet another busy weekend of athletics action for Donegal athlete’s with three winning gold at the National Indoor Championships.

Joseph Gillespie claimed gold in the triple jump in the under 19’s category with Riona Doherty winning the long jump in the under 16’s category and Ashleigh McArdle won gold in the shot putt.

Ann Marie McGlynn won the half marathon in Omagh with Gerard Gallagher winning the men’s 5k and Natasha Kelly won the women’s 5k.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap…

