Fundraiser set-up to support the family of Lewis Kelly

A Go Fund Me campaign has been set-up to support the family of Lewis Kelly following the passing of the young sportsman.

In the name of the Local Community it aims to help with funeral expenses and everyday costs and help ease some of the financial burden so that the family can focus on caring for each other while grieving the loss of Lewis.

Lewis’ Funeral Mass will leave the family home in Culdaff on Saturday at 1.10pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay followed by burial in Lagg graveyard.