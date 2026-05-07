Uisce Eireann working to resolve burst water main in Frosses

Uisce Eireann says it is working to restore water supply to customers in Frosses Village following a burst water main that occurred in the early hours of this morning.

They say repair crews are on site and works are progressing well, with supply expected to be restored this afternoon.

An indicative time of 6pm has been given for all the work to be complete.

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Statement in full –

Uisce Éireann is working to restore water supply to customers in Frosses Village following a burst water main that occurred in the early hours of this morning.

Repair crews are on site and works are progressing well, with supply expected to be restored this afternoon.

Uisce Éireann’s Damien O’Sullivan said: “We understand the inconvenience caused by an unplanned outage such as this and would like to thank customers in Frosses Village for their patience while crews carry out essential repair works. Every effort is being made to complete repairs as quickly and safely as possible.”

Typically, it takes three to four hours following repairs for supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage. However, it may take longer for normal supply to be restored to customers at the end of the network or on higher ground as the system recharges.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours. To register as a vulnerable customer or as an alternative contact, visit water.ie.

Uisce Éireann’s customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on X @IWCare with any queries.

Uisce Éireann has a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at water.ie.