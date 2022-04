Finn Harps were beaten at home on Friday evening by Shamrock Rovers 3-0 in what was their second home loss this season.

An Andy Lyons brace and a Graham Burke penalty earned Rovers the victory.

Derry City score yet another late goal to claim a 2-1 victory over Bohemians.

Ronan Boyce cancelled out Liam Burt’s early goal before James Akintunde headed in the winner.

Former Finn Harps captain Declan Boye, joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to review the weekends action…