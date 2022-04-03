PUP to be wound down

Roughly forty-five-thousand recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will be moved to jobseeker’s benefit from Tuesday.

The PUP scheme was first introduced in March 2020 in response to the initial Covid-19 lockdown – and the last payment was made earlier this week.

Nine billion euro was handed out to those affected by the pandemic through the payment. At its height, there were 22,700 receiving payments in Donegal in May 2020.

Dr Laura Bambrick of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions says it was the fastest turnaround for a welfare payment since World War 2…………….