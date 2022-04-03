Sinn Fein now on 33% support – Poll

Sinn Fein is the most popular single party in the nation.

Mary Lou McDonald’s opposition group is on 33 percent support according to the Ireland Thinks poll for the Sunday Independent.

Fine Gael follows on 22pc with fellow Government parties Fianna Fail and the Greens on 18pc and 3pc respectively.

Irish Independent Political Correspondent Hugh O’Connell says that means when their support is combined, the government parties are still more popular………….

Meanwhile, 65% of people say the cost of living is the most important issue for them right now.

The Ireland Thinks poll in the Sunday Independent shows the issue has jumped 11 points in importance in the past month.

In contrast the war in Ukraine has dropped 20 points in importance to the public, to 20%.

56% also say the cost of living should be the government’s top priority for public spending, followed by housing at 34%.