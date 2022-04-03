Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Tonight is Census Night

More than 2 million forms have been sent to homes, hotels, hospitals and other accommodation, as Census 2022 gets underway.

Every person’s required to be included on a form, if they’re at an address between 9pm tonight and 7am tomorrow.

Any household that has not yet received a Census form should contact the CSO, with Donegal identified as one of four regions where there were delivery problems.

Head of Census Administration, Eileen Murphy says in those cases they can fill out the form retrospectively…………..

Households that have not yet received a census form, or been contacted by an enumerator, are urged to contact the CSO by visiting census.ie or calling 0818 2022 04 to request a form. The helpdesk will operate until 6pm this (Sunday) evening.

