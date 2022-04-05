Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry security alert continuing

A security alert in the Waterside area of Derry is continuing this afternoon.

It follows the report of a suspicious object discovered in the Corrody Road area yesterday evening, shortly after 7pm.

Corrody Road remains closed between its junctions with Strabane Old Road and Kittybane Road and is expected to remain closed for several hours.

In a statement, Chief Inspector Michael O ‘Loan said: “We know there is disruption to the community as a result of this incident, and we thank all those who are affected for their co-operation and patience as we work to make this scene safe.

“This area is used by local people, including dog walkers, and we ask that until the scene is declared safe, people heed the cordons we have in place in the area.

“I want to reassure the community we’re working through this situation as quickly as we can, and we will keep you updated with any developments. Our priority is everyone’s safety and we will not take any risks with that.”

