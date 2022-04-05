Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Weather warning issued for Donegal

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for four counties for tomorrow.

It will be in place in Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo from 1pm until 9pm.

Met Eireann is predicting very strong winds which may make driving difficult.

