Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Deputy Harkin warns there will be no post office if post master can’t make living

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The Government has been warned that post offices will close if post masters can’t make a living.

South Donegal Deputy Marian Harkin told the Dail that post masters are concerned that in a year’s time they will no longer be in their role.

Minister of State with responsibility for Transport Hildegarde Naughton says the Government is committed to a sustainable post office network and continues to meet weekly to ensure the viability such.

Deputy Harkin proposed a PSO be introduced to save the service:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

An Post New
Audio, News, Top Stories

Deputy Harkin warns there will be no post office if post master can’t make living

7 April 2022
ker group
Audio, News, Top Stories

Local business owner says SFPA controversy could cost Killybegs millions

7 April 2022
hiqa
Audio, News, Top Stories

HIQA inspections to have more focus on patient safety

7 April 2022
Road-Closed-Sign2
News, Top Stories

Spencer Road, Derry closed due to ongoing incident

7 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

An Post New
Audio, News, Top Stories

Deputy Harkin warns there will be no post office if post master can’t make living

7 April 2022
ker group
Audio, News, Top Stories

Local business owner says SFPA controversy could cost Killybegs millions

7 April 2022
hiqa
Audio, News, Top Stories

HIQA inspections to have more focus on patient safety

7 April 2022
Road-Closed-Sign2
News, Top Stories

Spencer Road, Derry closed due to ongoing incident

7 April 2022
Missing Henri McColgan
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for missing teenager in Derry

7 April 2022
macsharry dail 1
Audio, News

MacSharry describes Health Minister’s defence of Dr Holohan as patronising

7 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube