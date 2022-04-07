Deputy Harkin warns there will be no post office if post master can’t make living

The Government has been warned that post offices will close if post masters can’t make a living.

South Donegal Deputy Marian Harkin told the Dail that post masters are concerned that in a year’s time they will no longer be in their role.

Minister of State with responsibility for Transport Hildegarde Naughton says the Government is committed to a sustainable post office network and continues to meet weekly to ensure the viability such.

Deputy Harkin proposed a PSO be introduced to save the service: