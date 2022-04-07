Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
€6 million shortfall in Donegal’s rates income last year

There was a €6 million shortfall in Donegal County Council’s rates income last year, with 27% of that deemed to be irrecoverable.

Figures presented to members this week show that in both 2018 and 2019, Donegal County Council collected 76% of its potential rates income. In 2020, that fell to 61%, and last year, the figure rose to 70%.

The council says the Covid-19 Pandemic had an impact on Collection Performance, pointing out that in early 2020, there were indications that collection rates would improve, with first quarter collection figures actually up.

However, the pandemic, and the public health measures introduced as a result impacted on the ability of many businesses to discharge their liabilities, which in turn had an impact on collection performance.

During 2020 and 2021, Donegal County Council provided several important Covid-19 supports which were funded by central government.

2021 saw a €6 million deficit in the collection of rates, €1.6 of which were deemed irrecoverable. The remaining €4.4 million relates to vacant properties.

 

