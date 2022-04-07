Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
GAA Preview: Donegal v Tyrone U20’S – The Managers

Donegal and Tyrone will go head to head on Friday evening at Celtic Park in Derry for a place in the Ulster U20 Championship Final.

Join Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh for live match commentary here on highlandradio.com from the 8pm throw in.

The north west rivalry has been fierce between the sides in recent seasons.

Tyrone suffered defeat in the opening round last year as Donegal gained revenge for their final lose to the Red Hands in 2020.

Donegal have had the upper hand on their neighbours already this season winning the Leo Murphy Cup in the pre-championship competition.

Donegal Manager Gary Duffy has been telling Tom Comack he is expecting a different Tyrone team this time around:

Tyrone Manager Paul Devlin feels his side will have work to do if they are to overcome their rivals:

