Just over 40,000 homes passed under Broadband plan

Just over 40,000 homes were passed by the end of March, under the National Broadband plan.

That’s according to Sinn Fein’s spokesperson on communications, who has received updated figures from National Broadband Ireland.

It shows the target for the end of the year has been reduced to 102,000 from 205,000.

The company’s issued a statement re-iterating it’s view the the project can be delivered on time and on budget.

Deputy Ruairí Ó Murchú says the update on the rollout out is a ’cause of huge concern’: