The Ceann Comhairle has reprimanded Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty in the Dail following heated exchanges with the Tanaiste.

On the topic of the rising cost of living, Deputy Doherty repeated calls for additional measures to be put in place.

In one instance he accused Leo Varadkar of not getting it.

To which the Tanaiste responded by labeling the Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson a ‘fake’: