Watch: LOI Chat with Keith Cowan – The Derby

The north west derby of Finn Harps and league leaders Derry City is the stand out tie of the Premier Division this weekend.

Join the Highland team of Diarmaid Doherty and Declan Boyle for full LIVE match commentary this Saturday from the 5.30pm kick off at Finn Park.

It’s been very different starts to the season for both sides with Derry the only unbeaten team left in the top flight and have a six point advantage at the top while Harps are still chasing a first win at home as they look to pick up points and move themselves out of the bottom two.

Harps go into the game off the back of the 2-2 draw with Drogheda United last Monday.

On this week LOI Chat, Oisin Kelly was joined by former Harps skipper now Drogheda player Keith Cowan who was back at Finn Park this week for the first time since he left the club:

