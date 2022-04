Derry City remain six clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity League after they beat Finn Harps 2-1 at Finn Park on Saturday night.

Defender Cameron McJannett’s header put the Candystripes ahead in the first half before Will Patching added the second from a free kick on 88 minutes.

Harps did give themselves a lifeline with a Filip Mihaljevic penalty but it wasn’t enough as Derry ran out victors.

Cameron McJannett spoke with Cameron McJannett…