There was a defeat for Inishowen Rugby Club in their McCambley Cup final on Saturday afternoon.

The Donegal side were beaten 23-12 by Ballynahinch 5’s.

There was some success for the club as their Under 16 claimed victory in their cup final.

PRO of the Inishowen Rugby Club Kealan Mallon joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to discuss the cup final action and how well the club has flourished since the Covid 19 pandemic…