Donegal Ladies were beaten 2-08 to 1-09 in the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division One final on Sunday afternoon.

Niamh McLaughlin’s penalty in the first half helped Donegal get back in the game at half time Maxi Curran’s side trailed 1-05 to 1-06 at half time.

Niamh O’Sullivan then struck the all important goal for Meath as they ran out two point winners.

Oisin Kelly and Maureen O’Donnell report from Croke Park…