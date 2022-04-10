Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Emergency powers may be used to house Ukrainian refugees – Housing minister

The Minister for Housing says he thinks emergency powers on planning will be needed to help provide accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.

Darragh O’Brien will meet with construction and property representatives tomorrow to discuss ways to increase supply.

The Business Post reports the construction sector’s expected to dismiss proposals to build ‘prefab villages’ to house those fleeing the war.

Up to 200,000 refugees are expected to arrive here in the coming months.

Minister O’Brien says the government will do everything it can to respond to the humanitarian crisis:

