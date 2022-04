The Taoiseach says a “comprehensive” report into Tony Holohan’s move to Trinity College is due tomorrow.

Yesterday Dr Tony Holohan announced he was pulling out of the Trinity College appointment, and that he would step down as CMO in July to avoid further controversy.

It follows political backlash over the arrangement, which involved an indefinite secondment funded by the Department of Health.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin says lessons have to be learned: