Secondment questions continue as Holohan steps down as CMO

Opposition parties are questioning whether Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is in control of his department.

It follows Dr Tony Holohan’s decision not to take up a secondment at Trinity College Dublin – a job where the Independent reported the Government would pay his entire salary as a university professor – a salary believed to be up to €30,000 higher than other professors at the university.

Dr Holohan is also stepping down as Chief Medical Officer from July 1st, as he says he doesn’t want to see the controversy of the last few days continuing.

Social Democrats Co-Leader Roisin Shortall says the process of appointing Tony Holohan to the Trinity College job was strange and flawed: