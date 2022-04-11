Concern over large tree clearance at Ards Forest Park

Serious concern has been raised over what’s been described as a large clearance of trees at Ards Forest Park.

The popular amenity near Creeslough is home to a vast number of mature trees and wildlife however it’s understood that a substantial amount of trees have been taken away in recent weeks.

It’s not yet known why such a significant felling has taken place but it’s thought it could be a sustainable move by Coillte and that the trees were purposely grown for wood.

Kristina Ferry who regularly forages in the area has described the sight as utter destruction: