Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Concern over large tree clearance at Ards Forest Park

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Serious concern has been raised over what’s been described as a large clearance of trees at Ards Forest Park.

The popular amenity near Creeslough is home to a vast number of mature trees and wildlife however it’s understood that a substantial amount of trees have been taken away in recent weeks.

It’s not yet known why such a significant felling has taken place but it’s thought it could be a sustainable move by Coillte and that the trees were purposely grown for wood.

Kristina Ferry who regularly forages in the area has described the sight as utter destruction:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ukraine Flag
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ukrainian women express gratitude to people of Donegal

11 April 2022
turf2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gifting turf to be outlawed

11 April 2022
Killybegs 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fears over no end in sight for fish weighing crisis

11 April 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Locals in Castlederg urged vigilant following suspicious vehicle report

11 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Ukraine Flag
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ukrainian women express gratitude to people of Donegal

11 April 2022
turf2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gifting turf to be outlawed

11 April 2022
Killybegs 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fears over no end in sight for fish weighing crisis

11 April 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Locals in Castlederg urged vigilant following suspicious vehicle report

11 April 2022
ardsforest2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern over large tree clearance at Ards Forest Park

11 April 2022
luh123
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal mother describes LUH crisis as ‘unsustainable’

11 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube