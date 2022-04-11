Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Delays into Dublin expected over trucker fuel protest

People travelling from Donegal to Dublin may face delays in the coming days as truckers block the main arterial routes and parts of the city centre.

Traffic is blocked around the East Wall area of Dublin as truckers make their way to the city centre for a demonstration on O’Connell St.

‘The People of Ireland Against Fuel Prices’ campaign group say their livelihoods are being jeopardised by rising fuel costs.

They’re demanding action from Government and say they are prepared to continue their demonstrations for the next week.

However not all of those involved in the industry support the tactics to disrupt commuters.

