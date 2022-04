Junior doctors are to be balloted for industrial action.

Non-consultant hospital doctors are warning of action if the HSE doesn’t address their concerns.

The Irish Medical Organisation is describing the mood of NCHDs across the country as demoralised, frustrated and angry.

A survey shows almost all junior doctors, 96 per cent, have been required to work over 48 hours a week, while they are routinely not paid for all hours worked.

78 per cent believe they were at ‘high risk’ of burnout.