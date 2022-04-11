McFaul steps away from Derry ahead championship

Derry with be without Ciaran McFaul for their upcoming championship campaign.

Boss Rory Gallagher confirmed McFaul will not be available to the Oak Leaf county ahead of their quarter final with either Fermanagh or Tyrone.

Gallagher told the Irish News he was “disappointment at the Glen man’s commitment levels since the very start of the year”.

McFaul had been the outstanding player in his club’s first ever county championship success last season but has failed to replicate that form at county level with the exception of a fine display in the heavy defeat by Galway, in which he was sent off in stoppage time.

It’s understood McFaul could play his summer football in America.

On the plus side for Derry, Gareth McKinless and Padraig Cassidy should be available for the championship game on the May Bank Holiday weekend.