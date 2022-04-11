Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

McFaul steps away from Derry ahead championship

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Derry with be without Ciaran McFaul for their upcoming championship campaign.

Boss Rory Gallagher confirmed McFaul will not be available to the Oak Leaf county ahead of their quarter final with either Fermanagh or Tyrone.

Gallagher told the Irish News he was “disappointment at the Glen man’s commitment levels since the very start of the year”.

McFaul had been the outstanding player in his club’s first ever county championship success last season but has failed to replicate that form at county level with the exception of a fine display in the heavy defeat by Galway, in which he was sent off in stoppage time.

It’s understood McFaul could play his summer football in America.

On the plus side for Derry, Gareth McKinless and Padraig Cassidy should be available for the championship game on the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries Monday April 11th

11 April 2022
covid test
News, Top Stories

12,208 new cases of Covid-19 reported

11 April 2022
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

One-way system in place in Twin Towns for coming weeks

11 April 2022
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Top Stories

Junior doctors to be balloted for industrial action

11 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries Monday April 11th

11 April 2022
covid test
News, Top Stories

12,208 new cases of Covid-19 reported

11 April 2022
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

One-way system in place in Twin Towns for coming weeks

11 April 2022
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Top Stories

Junior doctors to be balloted for industrial action

11 April 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry investigating attempted murder of officer

11 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback, Top Stories

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube