Questions are being asked over why a Mica meeting wasn’t facilitated between the Taoiseach and Donegal County Council.

Michael Martin was visiting Donegal last weekend and met with a number of affected homeowners and the Mica Action Group.

However, it’s thought the Taoiseach should have met with the Council too, to discuss issues relating to the current 90-10 scheme and the upcoming enhanced scheme.

Mica Action Group PRO Michael Doherty has described it as a missed opportunity: