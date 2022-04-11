Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Survey finds fish weighing debacle affecting local economy

A survey has revealed that the fish weighing debacle is adversely affecting the South West Donegal economy.

 The figures, compiled by the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association shows that hundreds of homes and workers are being impacted by the ongoing issue.

The association says that 239 households are directly affected by the turning away of vessels from Killybegs.

This in turn is impacting up to 300 seasonal workers directly with to date 1,773 working days lost by them collectively.

The IFPEA has described the situation as a devastating blow to seasonal workers, who have witnessed their duration of work already eroded due to Brexit/TCA cuts in their fish quota.

The association is also warning that if Killybegs cannot function in line with other EU Fishery Harbours or ports, it will be placed at a competitive disadvantage due to what it says is an unfair interpretation of EU rules and regulations by a combination of the Department of Marine and the SFPA.

The IFPEA says this will ultimately lead to job losses and further devastating impacts for the wider community.

