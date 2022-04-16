Bonagee United maintain title challenge with victory away at Monaghan United

Bonagee United maintained their title challenge on Saturday afternoon thanks to a victory over Monaghan United.
Jason Gibson’s side were 3-0 victors on the road.
Dean Larkin was the star of the show netting a hattrick in the game.
