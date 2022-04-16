Successful day for Letterkenny Rugby Club against Strabane

It was a successful day for Letterkenny Rugby Club away in Strabane with their senior squad claiming a 33-12 win meanwhile their seconds won the league title thanks to a 35-15 victory.

Second half tries from Ciaran Clarke, Ben Scott, Andrew Gibson and Jack Kennedy helped Letterkenny earn victory in the Ulster Championship 3.

Meanwhile the seconds won the league title with two tries from Kevin Gavigan and one each from Martin Molloy, Conor Smith, Ben Hopkins, Chris Gallagher and Odhran Finn giving Letterkenny the 20 point victory and the league title.