Donegal motorists caught speeding as Gardaí continue Easter weekend appeal

Gardaí have fined a number of drivers for speeding in Donegal this weekend, as they continue their Easter road safety campaign.

Three drivers were detected speeding in a 100 km/h zone by Gardaí from the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit, including one driver caught at 137 km/h. All three drivers received fixed charge penalty notices and three penalty points.

Gardaí would like to remind the public that if you are going out this weekend, do not drive while under the influence of alcohol/drugs. If you drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs you risk losing your licence.

They also say to slow down and ensure that you and any passengers you have are wearing your seatbelts.