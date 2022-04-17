Police issue appeals as third anniversary of Lyra McKee murder approaches

Police have issued another appeal for information, as the third anniversary of the murder of journalist Lyra McKee approaches.

Lyra McKee was shot while attending riots in the Creggan area of Derry city on April 18th, 2019.

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said:

“As we approach the third anniversary of the murder of Lyra McKee on 18 April 2019, our thoughts very much remain with her family, partner, friends and colleagues. Lyra’s family not only continue to mourn for her but also for her mother, who sadly passed away after Lyra’s murder.”

“To date, as part of our ongoing investigation, we have made 30 arrests and nine people have been charged, three with murder and six with public order offences.”

“The investigation into Lyra’s murder remains very active and I would like to thank the community for their response and support throughout our investigation. I want to re-state the commitment of the police service to work with the community as we collectively seek to release communities from the influence of terrorists.”

“While grateful for the considerable public support we have received, we still need the public’s help. If anyone has any information about the events which led up to Lyra’s murder, and they have yet to come forward, please contact detectives in absolute confidence by calling 101. Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers charity completely confidentially 0800 555 111.”