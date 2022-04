Investigations are continuing after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in South Donegal yesterday.

Gardai attended the scene of the single vehicle collision in the Trummon West area of Laghey yesterday afternoon at around 2:40pm.

A motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment to his injuries which are understood to be serious.

A technical examination of the scene was carried out yesterday and the road has since reopened.