Assembly elections wrap-up: Sinn Fein successes cemented in Foyle and West Tyrone

Sinn Fein claimed the most seats of any party in the Assembly at 27, a historic first-time feat. The DUP followed behind them on 25 seats, with the Alliance Party a surprise third with 17 seats – up 9 since the last Stormont elections. The Alliance success led to a disappointing poll for the SDLP, claiming just 8 seats.

Locally the Foyle MLAs were the last ones to be decided yesterday, with 13 counts needed to decide the result.

Sinn Fein saw both its candidates, Padraig Delargy and Ciara Ferguson elected in the Foyle. The SDLP managed to see two of its three candidates claim seats, as Mark Durkan and Sinead McLaughlin also were elected to the executive, as was the DUP’s Gary Middleton.

In West Tyrone Sinn Fein saw more success, as all three of its candidates won seats with Nicola Brogan, Maoliosa McHugh and Declan McAteer all to take their place in Stormont. The SDLP’s Daniel McCrossan was able to retain his seat as an MLA, as did the DUP’s Tom Buchanan.

