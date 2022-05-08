Derry City & Strabane Council bin and recycling services to resume tomorrow

The Derry City & Strabane District Council has announced that both black bin collection and recycling centre services are to re-open from tomorrow.

Both services had been affected by strike action in recent months, as workers from the Unite trade union were demanding better pay conditions.

The Council has advised the public to allow time for bin collections to get back to usual due to the disruptions caused, and have also advised that many of the recycling centres will be busy due to their recent closures.