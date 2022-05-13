Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
22 year old arrested in Derry on burglary offences

A 22 year old man has been arrested in Derry as part of investigations into a burglary and other related offences.

Sometime between 3:45am and 5:30am this morning damage was caused to a number of properties on the Coshquin Road and Whitehouse Road areas, with one property being subsequently entered.

It is not believed, at this time, that anything was stolen. A number of vehicles are also said to have been tampered with.

The man was arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal and two counts of attempted burglary with intent to steal from a dwelling.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Sergeant Connolly is appealing to people in the area if they believe their residential or commercial premises have been damaged to contact police.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area early this morning is also asked to come forward.

