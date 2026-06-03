Applications now open for the 2026 Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance

The Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance Scheme 2026 is now open for applications.

For the first time, it will be extended to include two and three-year-olds.

Payment is made at a rate of 160 euro for under 11s and 285 euro for children aged 12 years and over.

A total of 4,644 families across Donegal are expected to benefit from the scheme.

Minister for Social Protection, Dara Calleary says this is part of the Government’s plan to tackle child poverty…………..

More details and a copy of the application form are available HERE