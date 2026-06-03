Donegal recorded Ireland’s wettest and windiest conditions in May

Donegal topped the country for wet and windy days in May, according to the latest climate report from Met Éireann.

The report shows Finner Weather Station recorded the highest number of rain days and wet days nationwide, with 22 and 16, respectively.

Meanwhile, Malin Head shared the lowest mean temperature in the country at 11.3°C, alongside Knock Airport.

Malin Head also recorded just two dull days during the month, the lowest figure in Ireland.

The strongest wind gusts of the month were recorded on May 13th at both Malin Head and Finner, reaching 47 knots, or 87 kilometres per hour.