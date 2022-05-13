Access funding announced for three Coillte sites in Donegal

€180,000 is to be spent on improvements at three Coillte sites in Donegal.

€100,000 will go towards improvements to the entrance road at Ards Forest Park in Creeslough, €55,000 towards improved car parking and access at Drumboe, Stranorlar, and €25,000 for similar work at Coravaddy outside Letterkenny.

It’s part of a new five year strategic partnership between Coillte and the government designed to boost rural tourism, which will result in improvements to 3,000 kilometres of walking trails and cycleways.