Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Brother suffers stroke in Australia, family plea to get him home

Kevin O’Boyle’s family recieved the phone call no family ever wants to get – their brother who is a type 1 diabetic had suffered from a stroke and was fighting for his life in ICU in Sydney.

His mother & brother  immediately flew over to be by his side. Thankfully due to incredible care & his determination Kevin has woken up and is reported to be surpassing his medical teams expectations. The cost of remain in Australia combined with  the medical expenses are unsustainable.

The family are now planning on taking Kevin home. The costs are high due to the distance Kevin must travel & the equipment that will be required to make that journey possible. The family understand that times are tough for people but are asking for any small donations that would be greatly appreciated.

You can donate here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

1205CT005
News, Top Stories

Council and Catalyst sign MoU

13 May 2022
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council agrees €20 million loan to fund capital projects

13 May 2022
Coillte-Group-Logo
News, Top Stories

Access funding announced for three Coillte sites in Donegal

13 May 2022
Buncrana Main Street
Audio, News, Top Stories

Murray urges Buncrana community to attend consultation event

13 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

1205CT005
News, Top Stories

Council and Catalyst sign MoU

13 May 2022
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council agrees €20 million loan to fund capital projects

13 May 2022
Coillte-Group-Logo
News, Top Stories

Access funding announced for three Coillte sites in Donegal

13 May 2022
Buncrana Main Street
Audio, News, Top Stories

Murray urges Buncrana community to attend consultation event

13 May 2022
ezgif-5-a58e100143
News

Brother suffers stroke in Australia, family plea to get him home

13 May 2022
blanket bog restoration
Audio, News, Top Stories

€20 million scheme being launched to preserve blanket bogs

13 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube