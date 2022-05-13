Brother suffers stroke in Australia, family plea to get him home

Kevin O’Boyle’s family recieved the phone call no family ever wants to get – their brother who is a type 1 diabetic had suffered from a stroke and was fighting for his life in ICU in Sydney.

His mother & brother immediately flew over to be by his side. Thankfully due to incredible care & his determination Kevin has woken up and is reported to be surpassing his medical teams expectations. The cost of remain in Australia combined with the medical expenses are unsustainable.