Brother suffers stroke in Australia, family plea to get him home

Kevin O’Boyle’s family recieved the phone call no family ever wants to get – their brother who is a type 1 diabetic had suffered from a stroke and was fighting for his life in ICU in Sydney.
His mother & brother immediately flew over to be by his side. Thankfully due to incredible care & his determination Kevin has woken up and is reported to be surpassing his medical teams expectations. The cost of remain in Australia combined with the medical expenses are unsustainable.
The family are now planning on taking Kevin home. The costs are high due to the distance Kevin must travel & the equipment that will be required to make that journey possible. The family understand that times are tough for people but are asking for any small donations that would be greatly appreciated.