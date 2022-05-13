Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Pringle urges Tanaiste to seek medical staff in Cuba

The Dail has been told there’s an urgent need to address waiting lists and staffing issues at Letterkenny University Hospital.

However, Deputy Thomas Pringle told the Dail his fear is that the hospital seems to be on the bottom of Saolta’s priority list, while Saolta is at the bottom of the government’s.

He said the reality is there are over 1,000 patients on the three largest lists for inpatient treatment at the hospital, but action on those lists is being stymied by a lack of staff and resources.

Deputy Pringle says it’s time to look elsewhere for medical staff………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

DUP won’t facilitate speaker nomination as new Assembly meets

13 May 2022
epa cover
News, Top Stories

Bathing water quality at Lady’s Bay, Buncrana deemed to be ‘poor’

13 May 2022
poddail
News, Top Stories

SFPA to appear before Oireachtas committee next week

13 May 2022
luh logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pringle urges Tanaiste to seek medical staff in Cuba

13 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

DUP won’t facilitate speaker nomination as new Assembly meets

13 May 2022
epa cover
News, Top Stories

Bathing water quality at Lady’s Bay, Buncrana deemed to be ‘poor’

13 May 2022
poddail
News, Top Stories

SFPA to appear before Oireachtas committee next week

13 May 2022
luh logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pringle urges Tanaiste to seek medical staff in Cuba

13 May 2022
ernact
Audio, News, Top Stories

Councils launch website to promote digital transformation in NW

13 May 2022
jeffrey donaldson
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donaldson resigns Assembly seat as EU-UK tensions rise

12 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube