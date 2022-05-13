Pringle urges Tanaiste to seek medical staff in Cuba

The Dail has been told there’s an urgent need to address waiting lists and staffing issues at Letterkenny University Hospital.

However, Deputy Thomas Pringle told the Dail his fear is that the hospital seems to be on the bottom of Saolta’s priority list, while Saolta is at the bottom of the government’s.

He said the reality is there are over 1,000 patients on the three largest lists for inpatient treatment at the hospital, but action on those lists is being stymied by a lack of staff and resources.

Deputy Pringle says it’s time to look elsewhere for medical staff………….