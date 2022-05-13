Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
SFPA to appear before Oireachtas committee next week

TDs are to be given an opportunity to question the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority on the actions which have been taken in Killybegs in recent weeks.

During a special debate on agriculture and fishing last evening, Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn again pressed Minister Charlie McConalogue on the requirement to weigh 5% of catches on the pier, and in particular, the SFPA decision to withdraw weighing permits from two processors who had catches landed in Derry………

The SFPA said they acted because the fish were landed ‘outside of Ireland’.

Minister McConalogue told the Dail the rules pertaining to ports in Northern Ireland have not changed since Brexit…………

