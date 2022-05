Bonagee United claimed the Brian McCormick Cup thaks to a 1-0 victory over Kildrum Tigers on Sunday afternoon.

Aaron Wasson scored the games only goal as Damien McClafferty’s side got their hands on the trophy.

In the Promotion/Relegation Play Off for the Premier Division, Rathmullan Celtic won 4-3 against Donegal Town.

Eoin Sheridan scored twice alongside one each from Kevin Doran and Kevin O’Donnell as Rathmullan earned their place in the Premier Division for next season.