Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Cash offered by bus company after alleged hit and run incident

Image credit – Kia Cabs website

A cash reward is being offered by a bus company after an alleged hit and run incident in east Donegal this Sunday morning.

In a statement on social media, Kia Cabs say one of their vehicles was hit by a black BMW car.

They say the alleged incident happened between 7 and 20 past 7 this morning, on the Broad Road between Convoy and Kilross.

Kia Cabs say they are offering a cash reward for anyone with dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Ballybofey Garda Station.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Image credit - Kia Cabs website
News, Top Stories

Cash offered by bus company after alleged hit and run incident

22 May 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry appeal for whereabouts of injured man

22 May 2022
twitter logo 2
News, Top Stories

Fianna Fail claim social media bots being used to discredit party

22 May 2022
brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

Influential US politicians arrive in Ireland for NI Protocol talks

22 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Image credit - Kia Cabs website
News, Top Stories

Cash offered by bus company after alleged hit and run incident

22 May 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry appeal for whereabouts of injured man

22 May 2022
twitter logo 2
News, Top Stories

Fianna Fail claim social media bots being used to discredit party

22 May 2022
brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

Influential US politicians arrive in Ireland for NI Protocol talks

22 May 2022
leaking-water-pipe
News, Top Stories

Irish Water attending to burst water main in Glencolumbkille area

22 May 2022
WHO
Audio, News, Top Stories

WHO warn of further worldwide spread of Monkeypox

21 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube