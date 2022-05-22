Cash offered by bus company after alleged hit and run incident

A cash reward is being offered by a bus company after an alleged hit and run incident in east Donegal this Sunday morning.

In a statement on social media, Kia Cabs say one of their vehicles was hit by a black BMW car.

They say the alleged incident happened between 7 and 20 past 7 this morning, on the Broad Road between Convoy and Kilross.

Kia Cabs say they are offering a cash reward for anyone with dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Ballybofey Garda Station.